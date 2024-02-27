Ariana Grande Reveals 'Eternal Sunshine' Tracklist, Threatens Legal Action Against Song Leakers

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Ariana Grande‘s new album Eternal Sunshine and she has revealed the official tracklist!

In a new interview with the Zach Sang Show, Ariana also threatened legal action against the people who leaked her music last year.

The demo for a song called “Fantasize” leaked online last year without Ariana‘s permission.

“Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail. Literally,” Ariana said in response to the positive reaction to the song. “It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album. They’re completely different now. So although you’ve heard them — because you stole them — they’re very different now.”

Intro (end of the world) Bye Don’t Wanna Breakup Again Saturn Returns (Interlude) Eternal Sunshine Supernatural True Story The Boy is Mine Yes, And? We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) Imperfect for You I Wish I Hated You Ordinary Things (ft. Nonna)

