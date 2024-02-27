Top Stories
Tue, 27 February 2024 at 4:33 pm

Oscar Winners Jennifer Lawrence & Natalie Portman Dress for Business Chic at Dior Paris Show with Rosalia & More Stars

A bunch of stars were in attendance for the Dior fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week!

Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman both dressed in their best business chic outfits while stepping out for the show on Tuesday (February 27) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Rosalia, Rachel Brosnahan, Elizabeth Debicki, Maisie Williams, Romee Strijd, Ben Mendelsohn, Kelly Rutherford, Alexa Chung, and Deva Cassel.

Natalie just flew to Paris after attending the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend to celebrate her nomination for the movie May December. Make sure to find out why she became a viral headline after the show aired!

Paris Fashion Week is just starting, so stay tuned for all the action.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of celebs attending the Dior fashion show…

