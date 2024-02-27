'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant with Twins!

Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom!

The 39-year-old Oscar-nominated actress just announced that she is expecting twins with husband Brandon Frankel.

For those who don’t know, Gabby is best known for her work in Precious and the TV shows Empire and American Horror Story.

Gabby and Brandon have been together since at least early 2019 and they confirmed their relationship with a cute post to kick off 2020. In December 2022, they revealed they had been secretly married for a over a year.

The couple announced their pregnancy by sharing photos from a trip to the Babylist showroom.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!” Gabby captioned the post.

Congrats to the happy couple!