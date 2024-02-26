Aidy Bryant Jokingly Calls Natalie Portmant a 'Stupid B-tch' in Viral Roasting Moment From Film Independent Spirit Awards (Video)

Aidy Bryant took on her first ever awards show hosting gig yesterday for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and her opening monologue made quite the impact!

The 36-year-old SNL alum decided to try her hand at roasting celebrities, which often happens during opening monologues at awards shows. Well, Aidy had some good fun, and all the celebs seemed to love it!

The clip is making the rounds on TikTok, but we’ve written out what she said.

“Since this is my first time hosting an awards show, I did want to try some of the classics. You know, like, roasting some of the celebrities in the crowd. Ut oh! You getting scared?” Aidy asked.

Then she began: “From May December, Natalie Portman is here. Hey, Natalie, you stupid b-tch. I’m sorry. Sorry. I know, I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever. Oh wow, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. B-tch. And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid b-tch. And let’s see Greta Lee is here. Greta, from Past Lives. Greta you are a slob and a slut and a stupid b-tch. I’m sorry, I’m not a good roaster. Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, that I only did that to people I’ve met, or I know, or I want to have sex with.”

You can see the clip if you scroll to 2:25 below!