Sister Wives' Meri Brown Splits From Boyfriend Amos After 4 Months, Explains Why

Sister Wives‘ Meri Brown has announced she is single.

The 53-year-old reality star had been dating Amos since October of 2023, and introduced him to her Instagram followers in January.



However, she just announced that they split up.

Meri explained in an Instagram caption that they had “different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures.”

She added, “It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you. It’s only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again.”

Meri and her husband of 32 years, Kodi, split up in 2022. Meri and Kodi‘s lives with her fellow sister wives were documented on the TLC reality show.