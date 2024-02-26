Ricki Lake Unveils 30 Pound Weight Loss, Reveals If She Used Ozempic

Ricki Lake is revealing how much weight she lost, and if she used Ozempic or a similar product to achieve her results.

The 55-year-old former talk show host posted a selfie to Instagram where she’s wearing a sports bra and leggings.

Ricki revealed she lost over 30 pounds!

She posted, “Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs.”

Ricki then clarified that she did not use Ozempic, adding, “I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”

She continued, “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪 I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years. First pic -taken today on our daily hike. Second pic and third pic 11/3/23 (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started.”

