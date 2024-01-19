'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Introduces Fans to New Boyfriend Amos One Year After Split from Husband Kody Brown

Meri Brown has a new man in her life!

In honor of her 53rd birthday on Tuesday (January 17), the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to introduce fans to her new boyfriend Amos one year after she officially split from husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!” Meri wrote. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot,” Meri continued, “but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Meri went on to explain why she kept her relationship with Amos out of the spotlight.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” Meri shared. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

She concluded, “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

Meri was Kody‘s first wife and they legally married in 1990. He then married second wife Janelle in 1993, then third wife Christine in 1994, and then fourth wife Robyn in 2010. Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so that he could legally marry Robyn, but they remained in a spiritual marriage.

After Christine and Janelle both left Kody, Meri and Kody “permanently terminated” their “marriage relationship” in late 2022. He remains married to Robyn.

Meri and Kody share one child, Leon, who was born in 1995.

