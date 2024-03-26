The CW's 'Superman & Lois' - Every Season Ranked From Lowest to Highest Based on Audience Scores

Superman & Lois is returning for a fourth season on The CW in 2024!

The drama series, based on the DC Comics, will be back for one more go around, which The CW’s president says is “going to blow your minds.”

Network president of entertainment Brad Schwartz teased in February 2024 that the final season “is going to be one of the best shows on TV” and the first episode will “make you cry. It’s amazing.”

The superhero show is the final DC Comics series remaining on The CW after the network’s rebrand, and it will be ending after it’s upcoming fourth season, which will premiere in the fall.

Ahead of the final season, we’re taking a look at the past seasons and ranking them based on what the audience has thought about the show.

Keep reading inside to learn where each season ranks, from least to most liked by viewers…