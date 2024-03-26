Top Stories
Rebel Wilson's Book Excerpt Revealed - Here's What She Wrote About Sacha Baron Cohen

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence on Raids in Statement Through His Lawyer

Find Out Why Prince William Didn't Join Kate Middleton for Cancer Diagnosis Video Message

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Mar 26, 2024 at 6:49 pm
By JJ Staff

'Hacks' Season 3 Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Promoted to Series Regular, 6 Guest Stars Revealed

'Hacks' Season 3 Cast: 10 Actors Returning, 2 Stars Promoted to Series Regular, 6 Guest Stars Revealed

Hacks season 3 is finally going to debut on Max in May and we have details on the cast.

As you can expect, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are both returning to the series and we’ve learned that 8 more actors are definitely going to be back as well.

Two fan-fave stars have just been promoted to series regulars after being billed as recurring stars for the first two seasons. There are several guest stars joining as well!

In season three, “a year after parting, Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Browse through the slideshow for details on the season three cast and to see who is returning…

Photos: HBO Max, Getty
