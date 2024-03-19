'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Cast Changes - 1 Star Exits, 5 Stars Return as Series Regulars, 2 New Actors Join & 7 Stars Demoted to Guest Star

Production on the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois is currently underway!

The CW show, based on the DC characters, is the final comic series left on the network and is set to premiere it’s final episodes later this year.

While the show is returning, it was revealed that budget cuts were being made, causing changes to the cast, including several stars being demoted from series regular.

In February 2024, president of entertainment at The CW, Brad Schwartz, teased that the upcoming season is “going to blow your minds.”

“I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV,” he said at the CW’s TCA session. “I watched the first episode last night, and it’s gonna make you cry. It’s amazing.”

“Because of all the special effects, it could be ready for summer…we feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it.”

Find out which stars are returning as series regulars and which are not…