'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Farrah Brittany Confirms Split from Fiancé Alex Manos

After months of speculation, Farrah Brittany has finally confirmed that she and fiancé Alex Manos have ended their engagement.

While promoting season two of her Netflix reality show Buying Beverly Hills, Farrah, 35, opened up about the “unraveling” of her relationship with Alex.

“Very sensitive subject to be playing out on TV, but it is what it is,” Farrah shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Keep reading to find out more…“[We are] two people that love each other very, very much, but actually weren’t seeing eye to eye on a few things,” Farrah, who is the daughter of Kyle Richards, continued, adding that there isn’t any “bad blood” between she and Alex.

“We decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately … and I’m just focusing on me and my family … and work,” Farrah said. “I don’t have … the energy to be thinking about much else right now.”

Farrah and Alex announced back in November 2021 that they were engaged, and this past summer eagle-eyed fans on Instagram started to speculate that the two may have broken up when they realized that Farrah wasn’t wearing her engagement ring and Alex wasn’t in any of her photos.

Buying Beverly Hills returns for season two on Netflix on Friday, March 22 – watch the trailer here!