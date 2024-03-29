Claire Danes to Reunite With 'Homeland' Creator Howard Gordon On New Netflix Series 'The Beast In Me'

Claire Danes has lined up her next television series and she’ll be reuniting with a former co-worker!

The 44-year-old actress will star in an executive produce the new limited Netflix series The Beast In Me, according to Deadline.

She will reunite with Homeland creator Howard Gordon, pictured here, who will serve as showrunner on the new show.

In the upcoming series, “since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

The thriller is created, written and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, and also counts Jodie Foster and Conan O’Brien as executive producers.

The Beast In Me has been several years in the making, and actually was originally supposed to center on a male protagonist, before being rewritten with a female as the lead.

