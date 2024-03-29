What Does Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Carter Say on 'Protector' Song? Lyrics Revealed!

Beyonce‘s daughter Rumi Carter is the latest family member to join the music business!

The six-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is featured on the new song “Protector” from the Cowboy Carter album.

Wondering what Rumi said at the beginning of the song?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” she says. Beyonce then begins the song.

Bey sings, “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, mmm, mm-hmm.”

She ends the song, “Even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, yeah, yeah / And even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your protector, born to be a protector.”

Beyonce‘s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter won a Grammy Award for her work on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Stream the whole album for free right now.

Listen to the song below!

Read the “Protector” lyrics below!