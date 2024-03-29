Top Stories
How to Stream Beyonce's Album 'Cowboy Carter' for Free, Plus Download Links Available!

How to Stream Beyonce's Album 'Cowboy Carter' for Free, Plus Download Links Available!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 12:33 am
By JJ Staff

What Does Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Carter Say on 'Protector' Song? Lyrics Revealed!

What Does Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Carter Say on 'Protector' Song? Lyrics Revealed!

Beyonce‘s daughter Rumi Carter is the latest family member to join the music business!

The six-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z is featured on the new song “Protector” from the Cowboy Carter album.

Wondering what Rumi said at the beginning of the song?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” she says. Beyonce then begins the song.

Bey sings, “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, mmm, mm-hmm.”

She ends the song, “Even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, yeah, yeah / And even though I know some day you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your protector, born to be a protector.”

Beyonce‘s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter won a Grammy Award for her work on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Stream the whole album for free right now.

Listen to the song below!

Read the “Protector” lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
rumi carter on beyonce song 01
rumi carter on beyonce song 02
rumi carter on beyonce song 03
rumi carter on beyonce song 04
rumi carter on beyonce song 05
rumi carter on beyonce song 06
rumi carter on beyonce song 07
rumi carter on beyonce song 08
rumi carter on beyonce song 09
rumi carter on beyonce song 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Celebrity Babies, Cowboy Carter, Music, Rumi Carter