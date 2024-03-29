Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

The 32-year-old tied the knot with Ryan in a jailhouse ceremony back in July 2022, but the couple only started their life together just three months ago when Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023.

Gypsy was imprisoned for eight years for her role in the murder of Dee Dee. She was released on parole in December.

In a post on her private Facebook account, Gypsy confirmed her split from Ryan. She recently deleted her public social media pages, despite gaining millions of followers.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” Gypsy wrote in her statement, which was obtained by People.

The Act‘s Joey King recently confirmed that she had a private conversation with Gypsy after she was released from prison.

