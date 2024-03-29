Beyonce Addresses Grammys Snub for Album of the Year on New 'Cowboy Carter' Song

Beyonce has never won a Grammy for Album of the Year and she’s addressing the constant snub in a new song on Cowboy Carter.

The 42-year-old singer just dropped her eighth solo studio album and despite being nominated for Album of the Year for four of the previous seven albums, she still hasn’t won in the category.

With 32 wins, she is the most-awarded person in Grammy history, but the Recording Academy voters haven’t deemed her worthy of Album of the Year yet.

Beyonce is addressing the snubs in her new song “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” from the Cowboy Carter album.

In part three of the song, Beyonce sings, “A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go) / I ain’t stung by them / Take that sh-t on the chin / Come back and f–k up the pen.”

It seems that Beyonce isn’t bothered by not winning and it just motivates her to keep writing better and better music. We think she definitely has a chance at winning at the 2025 Grammys!

Beyonce‘s husband Jay-Z received an honorary award at the Grammys this year and used his speech to eviscerate the awards show for snubbing his wife in the Album of the Year category.

Listen to the full Cowboy Carter album for free right now online!