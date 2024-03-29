Top Stories
How to Stream Beyonce's Album 'Cowboy Carter' for Free, Plus Download Links Available!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 1:31 am
By JJ Staff

Demi Lovato Dating History - Full List of Ex-Boyfriends & Past Romances Revealed

Demi Lovato Dating History - Full List of Ex-Boyfriends & Past Romances Revealed

Demi Lovato has had quite a few different romances throughout the years!

We’re looking back at the 31-year-old signer and actress’ full dating history, from confirmed ex-boyfriends, rumored flames and more.

Demi‘s past romances include Camp Rock co-star Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, who eventually became friends.

The entertainer has, of course, had some pretty major, long-term relationships, and has been the subject of many headlines. She has even been engaged once before!

Currently, Demi has been in a relationship for coming up on two years now, but we are taking a look back at all the famous men and women she has had relationships with, gone on dates with and even people she has been rumored to be dating.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous people Demi Lovato has been linked to over the years…

