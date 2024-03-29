Joey King's 'We Were The Lucky Ones' Press Tour Rolls On In New York City

Joey King is taking over New York City for her We Were The Lucky Ones press tour!

The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress wore shades of grey for her various press events while promoting her new Hulu limited series in the Big Apple.

Joey kicked off the NYC press tour with a special screening of the series on Wednesday night (March 27).

On Thursday morning (March 28), Joey started her day bright and early while appearing on Good Morning America alongside co-star Logan Lerman. She later suited up while heading to The Drew Barrymore Show to tape an interview.

Joey is getting some of the best reviews of her career so far for her work!

FYI: Joey is wearing a ShuShu/Tong look, Charles Keith shoes, and Pomellato jewelry at the screening. She wore a Thom Browne look and Pomellato jewelry at GMA. Joey is wearing a INGOROKVA suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Pomellato jewelry for Drew Barrymore.