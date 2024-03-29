Jennifer Leak Dead - 'The Young & The Restless' Soap Star Dies at 76

Jennifer Leak has sadly passed away.

The actress, who famously appeared on the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless in the 1970s, died at her home in Jupiter, Fla., on March 18th, according to an obituary in The East Hampton Star.

Jennifer reportedly had been coping with rare neurological disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, for the past seven years.

The late actress is survived by her husband of 47 years, James D’Auria, and her brother Kenneth Leak.

According to her obituary, her ashes will be buried in the graveyard at her childhood church in Wales.

Her husband James described her as “a shy and private person, never desiring to be the center of attention or having the need for an audience. She saved those feelings and exhibited them only when on camera, and then she became electric.”

Jennifer‘s television credits include three years on The Young and the Restless, as well as appearing on other soaps – One Life to Live, Another World and Guiding Light. Her husband said that soap operas had become her favorite medium.

She also starred in the 1968 movie Yours, Mine and Ours, among other films, with appearances across television in shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hawaii Five-O, The Rookies, Ryan’s Hope, and her final acting role – Loving.

Following a retirement from acting in the 1980s, Jennifer went on to work as a sales agent for a real estate company.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jennifer Leak‘s family and friends during this difficult time.