Mar 29, 2024 at 2:26 am
By JJ Staff

Cara Delevingne Gets Anya Taylor-Joy's Support at 'Cabaret' Press Night in London

Cara Delevingne Gets Anya Taylor-Joy's Support at 'Cabaret' Press Night in London

Cara Delevingne is currently playing Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret and she got celeb support on her press night!

Anya Taylor-Joy was in the audience and met up with Cara backstage following the performance on Thursday night (March 28) at the Kit Kat Club in London, England.

Joining Anya at the show was her husband Malcolm McRae.

Cara had her first performance in the musical on March 11 and now her “preview” run is complete. She will be starring in the acclaimed production through June 1. Watch the new trailer below!

The production is about to begin performances on Broadway with Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as the Emcee for New York City audiences.

Cara recently suffered a tragic accident from abroad while performing in Cabaret.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Cara Delevingne, Malcolm McRae