Jasmine Amy Rogers to Lead L.A. Production of 'Jelly's Last Jam' Ahead of Broadway Debut in 'BOOP!'

The Tony Award-winning musical Jelly’s Last Jam is heading to Los Angeles with an exciting cast!

Jasmine Amy Rogers will be leading the production following her acclaimed turn as Betty Boop in the Broadway bound musical BOOP! last year in Chicago. While casting for the upcoming Broadway production has not yet been confirmed, it’s widely believed that she will be reprising her performance.

In the meantime, Jasmine is set to play Anita in Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Jelly’s Last Jam, which will run from May 29 through June 23.

Susan Birkenhead, who wrote the lyrics for BOOP!, also wrote the lyrics for Jelly’s Last Jam. The classic musical features music by Jelly Roll Morton and a book by George C. Wolfe.

Also starring in the Pasadena Playhouse production are John Clarence Stewart from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Cress Williams from Black Lightning.

Here’s the synopsis: “When legendary musician Jelly Roll Morton’s soul is forced to face the music, the self-proclaimed ‘inventor of jazz’ is left at the ultimate crossroads. Follow Jelly from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York, as his remarkable journey unfolds in a stunning display of song, dance, and music. With soulful melodies, electrifying tap dancing, and fiery tunes that will leave you breathless, get your groove on with this dazzling musical masterpiece.”

You can get your tickets now!