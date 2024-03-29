'Them: The Scare' Gets Intense Trailer for Season 2 of Prime Video Horror Anthology Series - Watch Now!

Them is coming back for a second season!

Prime Video just dropped the trailer for the return of the horror anthology series, which will now be title Them: The Scare.

This installment will continue to be set in Los Angeles, but will now take place in 1991, decades after the events of season one.

Here’s a synopsis: The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

Starring in this season include Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve; Pam Grier as Athena; Luke James as Edmund Gaines; as well as Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice and Iman Shumpert.

Them: The Scare will premiere all eight episodes on Thursday, April 25th on Prime Video.

