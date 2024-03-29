Top Stories
Mar 29, 2024 at 11:59 am
By JJ Staff

Callum Turner Reveals Which of Girlfriend Dua Lipa's Songs is His Favorite

Callum Turner is making some very rare comments about his new girlfriend Dua Lipa!

If you didn’t know, the 34-year-old Masters of the Air actor and the 28-year-old Grammy-winning singer have been dating since at least January, after they were first spotted dancing together at a party, initially sparking romance rumors.

Since then, the two have been spending a lot of time together.

In a new interview published on Thursday, March 28, Callum revealed which of Dua‘s songs is his favorite.

Keep reading to find out more…“’Houdini,’” Callum told Vanity Fair. “It just keeps getting better.”

Dua released “Houdini” back in November 2023 and it is the first single off of her upcoming third studio album Radical Optimism, which she will be dropping on May 3.

It was recently announced that Dua will be headlining an iconic music festival this summer!
Photos: Getty Images
