Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 11:30 am
By JJ Staff

Kirsten Dunst Peels Back the Romance of 'Miserable' but Iconic 'Spider-Man' Kiss With Tobey Maguire

Kirsten Dunst opened up about what is likely one of the most iconic kiss scenes in recent movie history – the one she shared with Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man.

In the scene, Tobey hangs upside down wearing his Spider-Man costume while kissing Kirsten in the rain. It’s the epitome of romance. However, the actress admitted that it was “miserable” to film during a recent interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kirsten explained that director Sam Raime gave her “a book of famous kisses to be inspired by” before they filmed.

“But also he really wanted to make it special even though it was kind of miserable actually doing it,” she said, via The Independent. “It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him,” she explained.

Kirsten recently revealed if she was interested in doing another superhero movie. She also explained her lengthy break from Hollywood.

