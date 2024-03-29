Top Stories
Mar 29, 2024 at 11:25 am
By JJ Staff

Miley Cyrus Sends Love to Beyoncé Following Release of 'II Most Wanted' Duet on 'Cowboy Carter'

Miley Cyrus Sends Love to Beyoncé Following Release of 'II Most Wanted' Duet on 'Cowboy Carter'

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the release of her new collab with Beyoncé!

On Friday (March 29), the 42-year-old “Texas Hold ‘Em” entertainer debuted her latest album Cowboy Carter, which features a duet with the 31-year-old “Flowers” singer titled “II Most Wanted.”

Following the release of the new album, Miley took to social media to sing her praises for Beyoncé.

Keep reading to find out more…“II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her.”

“My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her,” Miley continued. “Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

You can listen to Cowboy Carter here!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics to the collab…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Cowboy Carter, Miley Cyrus