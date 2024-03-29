'RHOM' Star Dr. Nicole Martin & Fiancé Anthony Lopez Welcome Baby No 2. 'Earlier Than Expected'

Dr. Nicole Martin is now a mom of two!

On Thursday (March 28), the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star announced on her Instagram Story that she and fiancé Anthony Lopez had recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Keep reading to find out more…“It has been hectic, to say the least, but Mommy and baby girl are recovering from a C-section that was earlier than expected but here we are,” Nicole shared from her hospital bed.

“We’re doing good. And thank you for all the warm wishes,” Nicole continued. “But overall, we are doing well. I am feeling okay. A little nauseous but otherwise not too bad and baby girl is trying to figure things out.”

The new baby girl joins Nicole and Anthony‘s son Greyson, 4½.

Nicole and Anthony first started dating in 2015 and got engaged on Dec. 31, 2021.

Congrats to the happy family!