David Archuleta Debuts New Song 'Hell Together' Dedicated to His Mom - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

David Archuleta has a new song!

On Thursday (March 28), the 33-year-old singer released his new single titled “Hell Together,” which he dedicated to his mom.

“When I came out and also left my church and when that was made public I didn’t hear from my mom for a few days,” David said to his friends in a video shared on Instagram. “I thought, oh no, she’s probably so upset with me but then she sent me a message saying that she also was stepping away from the church.”

Keep reading to find out more…“She’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be somewhere where you don’t feel welcome and if you’re going to hell, then we’re going to hell together,’” David continued. “So the song is based off of that and it’s called ‘Hell Together.’”

On the new song, David sings, “All I want is to make you proud / If I would run, would I let you down?”

David was raised in Utah as a devout member of the Mormon Church and in 2022, he opened up about his decision to “step away” from the church after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community the year before.

In another recent social media post, David revealed how old he was when he lost his virginity.

You can download David Archuleta‘s new song off of iTunes here – listen to “Hell Together” below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics to the song…