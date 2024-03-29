Top Stories
Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details &amp; Inspiration Revealed

Beyonce Talks 'Cowboy Carter' Album in Press Release, New Details & Inspiration Revealed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits from Husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 3 Months After Release From Prison

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

'Euphoria' Drama: 12 Bombshells From New Report About What's Happening Behind the Scenes

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

6 Celebrities Lost Their Virginity After They Were 25 Years Old - The Oldest was 38

Mar 29, 2024 at 10:13 am
By JJ Staff

Demi Lovato & Fiancé Jutes Step Out for Dinner in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato & Fiancé Jutes Step Out for Dinner in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are enjoying a night out.

Demi, 31, and Jutes, 32, were joined by a friend as they picked up their car from the valet after grabbing dinner at Mastro’s restaurant on Thursday night (March 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

For their night out, the engaged couple coordinated in black outfits.

If you didn’t know, Demi and Jutes announced their engagement in December 2023 after more than a year of dating.

It was recently announced that Demi is getting back into acting, and she’s lined up a role in a star-studded project! Find out more here.

Demi also opened up about the cosmetic procedure she’s had done.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Demi Lovato and Jutes stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato jutes night out in la 01
demi lovato jutes night out in la 02
demi lovato jutes night out in la 03
demi lovato jutes night out in la 04
demi lovato jutes night out in la 05
demi lovato jutes night out in la 06
demi lovato jutes night out in la 07
demi lovato jutes night out in la 08
demi lovato jutes night out in la 09
demi lovato jutes night out in la 10
demi lovato jutes night out in la 11
demi lovato jutes night out in la 12
demi lovato jutes night out in la 13
demi lovato jutes night out in la 14
demi lovato jutes night out in la 15
demi lovato jutes night out in la 16
demi lovato jutes night out in la 17
demi lovato jutes night out in la 18
demi lovato jutes night out in la 19
demi lovato jutes night out in la 20
demi lovato jutes night out in la 21
demi lovato jutes night out in la 22
demi lovato jutes night out in la 23
demi lovato jutes night out in la 24
demi lovato jutes night out in la 25
demi lovato jutes night out in la 26

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Jutes