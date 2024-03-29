Demi Lovato & Fiancé Jutes Step Out for Dinner in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are enjoying a night out.

Demi, 31, and Jutes, 32, were joined by a friend as they picked up their car from the valet after grabbing dinner at Mastro’s restaurant on Thursday night (March 28) in Los Angeles.

For their night out, the engaged couple coordinated in black outfits.

If you didn’t know, Demi and Jutes announced their engagement in December 2023 after more than a year of dating.

It was recently announced that Demi is getting back into acting, and she’s lined up a role in a star-studded project! Find out more here.

Demi also opened up about the cosmetic procedure she’s had done.

