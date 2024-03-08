Demi Lovato Returns to Acting, Lands Starring Role in 'Tow' Alongside Rose Byrne & Dominic Sessa

Demi Lovato is getting back into acting, and she’s lined up a role in a star-studded project!

The 31-year-old Holy Fvck hitmaker is best known for her music career. However, their roots are in acting with early credits on shows like Barney & Friends.

Of course, their breakout moment came with a starring role in 2008′s Camp Rock alongside the Jonas Brothers. However, Demi hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2020′s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Now, her next project is on the horizon.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reported that Demi is set to star in Stephanie Laing‘s forthcoming movie Tow alongside Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa.

Tow isn’t just a return to acting for her, either. It also sees Demi tackle a new sort of project – a drama.

The movie is inspired by true events and will see Rose embodying Amanda Ogle, a homeless woman who is doing battle with a towing company to reclaim ownership of her car.

It is not yet clear what role Demi will play in the movie. We’ll update you as we learn more.

In the meantime, Demi recently opened up about their decision to undergo a cosmetic procedure.