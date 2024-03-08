Is Nick Robinson Single or Dating Anyone? Meet His Girlfriend of Five Years!

Nick Robinson is starring in the new Netflix movie Damsel and fans might be curious to know more about his personal life.

The 28-year-old actor is best known for starring in the gay coming-of-age movie Love, Simon and he has also appeared in movies like Jurassic World, Shadow in the Cloud, and TV shows like A Teacher and Maid.

So, is Nick single or taken? He’s actually been in a relationship for five years!

Head inside to learn more about Nick Robinson’s girlfriend…

Nick‘s girlfriend is singer Samantha Urbani. She previously was part of the band Friends and also collaborated with Dev Hynes for several years before going solo.

Nick and Samantha, 37, have been dating since Valentine’s Day 2019, when they fell in love while playing a game of spin the bottle with friends, which led into their first date at Saturday Night Live.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Samantha opened up about their love story.

She wrote, “Hello fyi exactly 5 years ago on this very day yes the day of valentines I played spin the bottle with some friends and then a very special one of them- who I’d met a couple years before in berlin- asked me if I wanted to go to SNL > which became adventure all night > which turned into lighting tiny fireworks stolen from afterparty, outside the Plaza, in chilly NYC sunrise > and perfectly magically became morning borscht at veselka… aka top tier heart thawing revitalizing joyful times / ultimate nyc dream date / a # 1 best memory ever ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Had to orchestrate an elaborate hoax a couple weeks ago to get him back to SNL as a surprise to celebrate 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷 #🖐️ #crazy #years.”

Check out some of their Instagram posts below…