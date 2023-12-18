Demi Lovato Celebrates Engagement to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes With Sweet Instagram Posts!

Demi Lovato is sharing her love for her new fiancé Jordan “Jutes” Lutes!

It was confirmed on Sunday (December 17) that the 31-year-old pop star got engaged to the fellow musician on October 16.

On Monday (December 18), Demi took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, Jutes, and others celebrating the couple’s engagement!

In the photos, Demi can be seen wearing her shiny new ring!

One picture showed an elaborate cake with candles and butterflies surrounding an image of Demi and Jutes kissing.

She captioned the post, “4 candles for forever 💍.” Jutes then left a sweet comment, which read, “so happy i found u again 🖤🖤🖤 i love u baby.”

A day earlier, Demi shared another post commemorating the occasion.

“I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

Demi continued, “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Back in September, Demi Lovato said that Jutes helped her heal her “daddy issues.”