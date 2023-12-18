Julianne Moore Confesses That She Hates Mashed Potatoes: 'It's Just Mush!'

Julianne Moore has some major beef with mashed potatoes.

The 63-year-old actress has been promoting her new movie May December, in which she stars alongside Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

During a cast panel moderated by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz on November 30 in New York City, Julianne made it known that when it comes to her least favorite foods, mashed potatoes is at the top of her list.

“Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” she said.

In response, Charles defended the dish, but Julianne stood firm in her belief.

“I know, people love it, they love them — it’s just mashed mush,” she fired back.

The confession is actually Julianne‘s second time admitting that she hates mashed potatoes.

During an interview with WIRED alongside Matt Damon in October 2017, the Far from Heaven star called mashed potatoes her “least favorite thing.”

On their most hated foods, Charles said his would be blue cheese, while Natalie singled out salads with fruit in them as a dish that disgusts her.

“I’m not into it. I like fruit salad, but I don’t want a savory salad with fruit in it. It bothers me,” she explained.

