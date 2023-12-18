Here's How Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday - with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon By His Side!

Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2023 at 10:51 pm

Brad Pitt just turned 60 and he had someone special by his side to ring in the big day!

The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon and sources say they had “low key” plans for his birthday week.

Brad and Ines have been linked since November 2022 and they had already been dating for a few months by the time they were first photographed together.

This is Brad‘s first relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie and it looks like they are very happy together!

People reports that Brad and Ines are enjoying some “laid-back plans” with friends while he has time off from filming his Formula 1 movie. He’ll continue filming in the new year at the Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the latest update on Brad‘s relationship!
