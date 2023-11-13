Brad Pitt Insider Gives Update on Ines de Ramon Relationship!

Brad Pitt‘s relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon is going strong after more than a year together!

The 59-year-old actor recently attended a public event alongside the 33-year-old jewelry designer, though they sadly didn’t pose for any photos together.

An eyewitness has already talked about the “super loving” night they had at the LACMA Art+Film Gala and now another insider is opening up about their relationship.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the insider told People. “He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend. [He] is doing great with Ines.”

“It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy,” the source added.

They’ve been linked since November 2022, two months after her split from her famous ex husband went public.