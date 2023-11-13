Kate Cassidy Reveals How She 'Manifested' Her Relationship With Liam Payne 10 Years Ago

Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is revealing how she “manifested” her romance with the former One Direction singer!

The pair have been dating for roughly a year, and recently spent time together in Paris after Liam was hospitalized amid a health scare.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video posted to her TikTok page on Monday (November 13), Kate told fans about “the power of manifesting.”

“I am the best manifester, and I’m going to show you why,” she said. “I drew this when I was 10 years old.”

Kate then held up a popsicle stuck with a drawing of a man in a white shirt and jeans. The stick was labeled, “Liam” at the bottom.

“It’s a popsicle stick – I don’t know why – of Liam,” she explained before the video transitioned into Kate walking into her “childhood bedroom where I literally drew this, revealing Liam chilling on her bed.

“Careful what you wish for,” Kate joked as she hugged her boyfriend.

Check out Kate Cassidy’s full TikTok below…