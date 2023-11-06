Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Went to LACMA 2023 Gala Together: 'They Were Super Loving'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are still going strong…and actually made a public appearance together this weekend!

The 59-year-old actor and his jewelry executive girlfriend were reportedly in attendance at the star-studded 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

A source told People, “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”

Unfortunately, they did not pose for photos at the event.

Back in July 2023, a source shared, “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

They’ve been linked since November 2022, two months after her split from her famous ex husband went public.