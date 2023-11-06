Top Stories
Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 9:14 am

'The Bear' Renewed for Season 3

'The Bear' Renewed for Season 3

The Bear has finally been renewed for season 3 at FX (and Hulu!)

The smash-hit show debuted its second season earlier this year, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Keep reading to find out more…

FX entertainment president Nick Grad said in a statement (via THR): “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

No additional information was revealed at this time, and with the actors’ strike still ongoing, season 3 will not begin filming right now.

See what other FX shows have been renewed this year!
Just Jared on Facebook
the bear renewed 01
the bear renewed 02
the bear renewed 03
the bear renewed 04
the bear renewed 05
the bear renewed 06
the bear renewed 07

Photos: Hulu
Posted to: Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr