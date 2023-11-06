'The Bear' Renewed for Season 3

The Bear has finally been renewed for season 3 at FX (and Hulu!)

The smash-hit show debuted its second season earlier this year, starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

FX entertainment president Nick Grad said in a statement (via THR): “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon. We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

No additional information was revealed at this time, and with the actors’ strike still ongoing, season 3 will not begin filming right now.

