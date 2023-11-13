Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2023 at 10:28 pm

'Wednesday' Season 2 Finally Gets a Production Update, 10 Months After Being Renewed!

'Wednesday' Season 2 Finally Gets a Production Update, 10 Months After Being Renewed!

Wednesday season 2 is coming soon!

The Netflix series, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Adams, was renewed for a second season in January following a successful debut on the streaming platform.

A new update concerning the production of Wednesday season 2 was revealed on Monday (November 13).

Wednesday season 2 is tentatively scheduled to start filming in April 2024, Variety reports.

Additionally, the outlet confirmed that the show will shoot its second season in Ireland, a shift from Romania, where season 1′s production was held.

Starring alongside Jenna in Wednesday season 1 were Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci.

Back in March, Christina Ricci addressed whether or not she will appear in Wednesday season 2.
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Christina Ricci, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Jamie McShane, Jenna Ortega, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Naomi J. Ogawa, Netflix, Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome, Wednesday

