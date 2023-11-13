Rachel Zegler Joins 'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast for L.A. Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

The cast of the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gathered together on the red carpet for the L.A. premiere and we have all the photos!

Rachel Zegler was joined by her co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and co-star and real-life boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera at the event on Monday (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman, as well as singer Olivia Rodrigo, who provided the song “Can’t Catch Me Now” for the soundtrack.

Here are six things we learned from the cast while attending the press conference over the weekend!

The movie hits theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Elie Saab Couture dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Josh is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Hunter is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Viola is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. Olivia is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the red carpet premiere…