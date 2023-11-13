Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gets Dinner With Gracie Abrams, Hours After Arriving Back in NYC From Argentina! (Photos)

Taylor Swift Gets Dinner With Gracie Abrams, Hours After Arriving Back in NYC From Argentina! (Photos)

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 10:11 pm

Rachel Zegler Joins 'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast for L.A. Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

Rachel Zegler Joins 'Hunger Games' Prequel Cast for L.A. Red Carpet Premiere (Photos)

The cast of the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gathered together on the red carpet for the L.A. premiere and we have all the photos!

Rachel Zegler was joined by her co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and co-star and real-life boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera at the event on Monday (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were co-stars Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman, as well as singer Olivia Rodrigo, who provided the song “Can’t Catch Me Now” for the soundtrack.

Here are six things we learned from the cast while attending the press conference over the weekend!

The movie hits theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Elie Saab Couture dress and Tiffany and Co. jewelry. Josh is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Hunter is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress. Viola is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. Olivia is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the red carpet premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 01
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 02
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 03
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 04
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 05
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 06
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 07
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 08
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 09
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 10
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 11
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 12
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 13
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 14
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 15
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 16
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 17
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 18
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 19
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 20
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 21
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 22
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 23
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 24
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 25
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 26
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 27
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 28
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 29
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 30
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 31
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 32
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 33
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 34
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 35
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 36
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 37
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 38
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 39
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 40
rachel zegler hunger games la premiere 41

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hunger Games, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Josh Andres Rivera, Olivia Rodrigo, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images