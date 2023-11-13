6 Things We Learned From 'The Hunger Games' Prequel Cast at Their Press Conference

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast had a lot say about their upcoming movie!

At a press conference held on Sunday (November 12), stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and Josh Andrés Rivera detailed what it meant to be part of upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie, what drew them to their characters, and much more!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the 2020 novel written by Suzanne Collins. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie will open in theaters on November 17. Watch the trailer here!

Continue through the slideshow to read all the highlights from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes cast…