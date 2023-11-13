Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Can't Catch Me Now' Video While Attending the 'Hunger Games' Prequel L.A. Premiere - Watch Now!

Olivia Rodrigo performs the theme song for the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and she has dropped the music video for the track!

The 20-year-old singer released the song while attending the red carpet premiere for the movie on Monday night (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Olivia was joined at the premiere by her best friend, singer Conan Gray.

“Can’t Catch Me Now” is featured on the soundtrack for the movie, which also includes several songs performed by actress Rachel Zegler in the film. The full soundtrack will be released on Friday when the movie hits theaters.

Head inside to watch the music video…

Also pictured inside: Olivia heading into JFK Airport in New York City over the weekend to fly to Los Angeles.

Watch the music video below!

FYI: Conan is wearing a Gaurav Gupta suit at the premiere.