Top Stories
Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, &amp; More

Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, & More

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 9:06 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Can't Catch Me Now' Video While Attending the 'Hunger Games' Prequel L.A. Premiere - Watch Now!

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'Can't Catch Me Now' Video While Attending the 'Hunger Games' Prequel L.A. Premiere - Watch Now!

Olivia Rodrigo performs the theme song for the new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and she has dropped the music video for the track!

The 20-year-old singer released the song while attending the red carpet premiere for the movie on Monday night (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Olivia was joined at the premiere by her best friend, singer Conan Gray.

“Can’t Catch Me Now” is featured on the soundtrack for the movie, which also includes several songs performed by actress Rachel Zegler in the film. The full soundtrack will be released on Friday when the movie hits theaters.

Head inside to watch the music video…

Also pictured inside: Olivia heading into JFK Airport in New York City over the weekend to fly to Los Angeles.

Watch the music video below!

FYI: Conan is wearing a Gaurav Gupta suit at the premiere.

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 01
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 02
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 03
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 04
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 05
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 06
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 07
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 08
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 09
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 10
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 11
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 12
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 13
olivia rodrigo hunger games premiere 14

Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Conan Gray, Hunger Games, Olivia Rodrigo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images