David Archuleta Reveals When He Lost His Virginity In New TikTok Trend Video

David Archuleta just took part in a recent TikTok trend, and during it, revealed that he’s no longer a virgin.

The 33-year-old singer was promoting his upcoming single “Hell Together,” and used a recent social media trend to share some things about being an ex-Mormon.

“I’m an ex-Mormon, of course… 🤷🏻‍♂️ #HellTogether link in bio. #newmusic,” David captioned the video.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m an ex-Mormon, of course I’m experiencing things as an adult that most people experienced in junior high and high school,” he started out the video.

He also touched on drinking alcohol and coffee before getting to his virginity.

“I’m an ex-Mormon, of course I was a 30-year-old virgin,” he says before pausing, then re-iterating, “…was.”

David then continued on with more things that he does now that he’s no longer a Mormon.

Another celebrity also just revealed they lost their virginity in their 30s…

Earlier this year, David responded to speculation that he was a “full time bottom,” hinting then that he was no longer a virgin.