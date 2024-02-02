David Archuleta Responds to Speculation That He is a 'Full Time Bottom'

David Archuleta is responding to speculation about his sex life.

The 33-year-old “Crush” singer and American Idol alum came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back in 2021.

Since then, he has discussed his relationship with his faith and his love life.

This week he took to social media to respond to someone who implied that he was a “full time [sic] bottom.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The claim about David‘s sexual preferences came up after he uploaded a video on TikTok that was stitched with another user making a joke about someone’s member being three inches long. However, he thought that it was simply a reference to being short.

“Was this not a short person trend,” he asked in a follow-up video, explaining that he was joking about being 5’5″.

David continued to reiterate that he did not realize what he was implying. He said that his experience growing up “hard-core Mormon” has led to him missing some double entendres like this one.

That didn’t stop some of his fans from joking about the video in the comments section.

On Thursday (February 1), he shared another video reacting to a comment that read “I was gonna say, being a full time bottom isn’t so.”

“I’m sure that you are absolutely right… For other people out there,” he said. “I’m sure that they would definitely agree with that.”

However, he added, “Couldn’t relate.”

“Put this in drafts last night but since it looks like theres no going back from this point i mean,” he joked in the accompanying caption.

