Liam Payne Readies Emotional Single 'Teardrops,' His First New Song in 3 Years

Liam Payne is back in action!

It’s been three years since the 30-year-old One Direction alum dropped his last single “Sunshine” and even longer since he unleashed his one and only solo album in 2019.

On Friday (February 2), he took to social media to announce his comeback single “Teardrops.” He even teased what appears to be the official music video.

Head inside to listen to a snippet of Liam Payne’s new single “Teardrops”

Liam announced the single on Instagram, sharing a video of himself performing the song while sitting on a bed.

“Checking my phone just to see what I did last night / Ooh I’m hating on myself because I hate when I make you cry,” he sings in the snippet.

He shared another teaser from inside the recording studio earlier this week. “Teardrops are falling / Down your face again / Cuz I don’t know how to love you when I am broken, too,” he sang.

“A song born from many💧some mine some not,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

A release date for “Teardrops” has not yet been announced, but fans can pre-save the song here.

Liam started teasing his new era in late January by debuting a new look.