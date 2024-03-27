Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers a 'Lesbian Makeover' While Day Drinking

Kristen Stewart Gives Seth Meyers a 'Lesbian Makeover' While Day Drinking

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 2 Series in 2024

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 2 Series in 2024

Mar 27, 2024 at 8:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Michael Jackson‘s three children Paris, Prince and Bigi (aka Blanket) made a very rare red carpet appearance together to support their father’s memory.

The trio – 25, 27 and 22, respectively – attended opening night of MJ: The Musical, the musical inspired by their father’s music, at Prince Edward Theatre in London, England on Wednesday night (March 27).

While they have attended events together in recent years, this marks the first time that they posed for a red carpet photo together since 2012!

Head inside to see a photo from the Jackson siblings’ last red carpet appearance…

For their outing, Paris looked lovely in a burgundy dress with sheer long sleeves. Prince opted for a black suit with a red shirt and black tie. Bigi was dashing in a black suit with his white shirt left partly unbuttoned.

Paris, Prince and Bigi got together for a Halloween party and attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway, both back in 2022. However, they did not all pose for photos together at the events.

Their last joint outing on the carpet was at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink Launch Party, where they were joined by aunt LaToya Jackson and model Monica Gabor.

Did you see that Bigi recently took Jackson family matriarch Katherine to court? Find out why.

Prince, Bigi and Paris Jackson with their aunt LaToya and Monica Gabor

Scroll through the rare new photos of the Jackson children in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
paris prince bigi blanket jackson at mj the musiscal opening night 01
paris prince bigi blanket jackson at mj the musiscal opening night 02
paris prince bigi blanket jackson at mj the musiscal opening night 03
paris prince bigi blanket jackson at mj the musiscal opening night 04
paris prince bigi blanket jackson at mj the musiscal opening night 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blanket Jackson, Michael Jackson, Music, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson