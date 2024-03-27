Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Pose for First Joint Red Carpet Photos in 10 Years

Michael Jackson‘s three children Paris, Prince and Bigi (aka Blanket) made a very rare red carpet appearance together to support their father’s memory.

The trio – 25, 27 and 22, respectively – attended opening night of MJ: The Musical, the musical inspired by their father’s music, at Prince Edward Theatre in London, England on Wednesday night (March 27).

While they have attended events together in recent years, this marks the first time that they posed for a red carpet photo together since 2012!

Head inside to see a photo from the Jackson siblings’ last red carpet appearance…

For their outing, Paris looked lovely in a burgundy dress with sheer long sleeves. Prince opted for a black suit with a red shirt and black tie. Bigi was dashing in a black suit with his white shirt left partly unbuttoned.

Paris, Prince and Bigi got together for a Halloween party and attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical on Broadway, both back in 2022. However, they did not all pose for photos together at the events.

Their last joint outing on the carpet was at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink Launch Party, where they were joined by aunt LaToya Jackson and model Monica Gabor.

