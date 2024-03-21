Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Takes Grandma Katherine to Court Over Estate Disagreement

The Jackson family is in the midst of a legal disagreement, and it involves Michael Jackson‘s youngest child Bigi (aka Blanket) and his grandma Katherine.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old son of the late King of Pop is asking the courts to stop his grandmother from using funds from Michael‘s estate to fund a legal battle.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bigi and Katherine were reportedly working together to oppose what has been described as “a huge business transaction.” While unclear, the outlet speculated it was over a $600 million deal involving Michael‘s musical catalog.

The pair were unsuccessful in stopping the deal, and now Katherine reportedly wants to appeal the ruling using funds from the estate. However, Bigi doesn’t think that any effort would be successful and doesn’t want to put the estate’s money toward continuing to fight the ruling.

While he doesn’t want the estate to cover an appeal, Bigi did approve of Katherine using the estate to cover initial legal costs.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

