'Supernatural' Secrets, Including Scrapped Spinoffs (1 Caused Drama) & the Role Jensen Ackles Auditioned For

It’s hard to think of many other shows that have inspired the same level of dedicated fandom as Supernatural.

Premiering in 2005 and running for 15 seasons, the franchise centered on characters played by the likes of Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

Four years after the story came to a close, fans still feel as strongly about it as ever.

While the most dedicated viewers might have watched Supernatural through multiple times, there are still some details from behind the scenes that they might be missing out on. We pulled together 14 secrets from the set that you might not know.

The list includes onscreen romances, a trio of actors who got matching tattoos, what a franchise star took home from set and details about an actor who wasn’t thrilled with the way their character’s story ended.

Scroll through the slideshow to see 14 secrets from the set of Supernatural…