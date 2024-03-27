Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette Says He's Jax Taylor 2.0, Explains Why He Will Be a Better Version

Marciano Brunette is teasing the upcoming new reality series Vanderpump Villa!

The hospitality professional from Las Vegas will be a lead server at Chateau Rosabelle on the upcoming Hulu reality series from Lisa Vanderpump.

While promoting the show, Marciano reacted to comparisons to Jax Taylor, who was quite the drama stirrer on Lisa‘s first reality show Vanderpump Rules.

“Honestly, I take it as a compliment,” he told E! News about the comparisons. “I’m not going to say anything poorly about Jax, but I would like to think I’m a better version of Jax. I’m Jax 2.0. I think if there was a comparison to be made, that that would be the closest comparison, that’s for sure. I’m OK with it. I think it’s fairly fitting.”

As for the comparisons, Lisa, who has known Jax for many years, doesn’t quite see the similarities.

“No, he’s different,” she tells E!. “He’s a bit of a naughty boy but, no, he’s definitely different than Jax thankfully.”

While he may get into trouble on the show, Marciano does admit he tries to make up for it.

“Anything I do regret doing in this Chateau, I try and make up for it at the end of the day,” he says. “There’s definitely gonna be some instances that I falter and I will end up regretting it, but I try and make up for it for sure.”

Vanderpump Villa is nearly here – the new reality series premieres NEXT Monday (April 1) on Hulu. Check out the trailer here!

