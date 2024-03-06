Lisa Vanderpump's New Series 'Vanderpump Villa' Gets Hulu Premiere Date & Trailer - Watch Now!

Lisa Vanderpump is launching a brand new reality show on Hulu – Vanderpump Villa!

The upcoming show will follow her hand-selected new staff for her French estate Chateau Rosabelle as they work, live, and play.

On Wednesday (March 6), Hulu debuted the new trailer and revealed the premiere date for the unscripted docu-series.

Here’s a synopsis: Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

Vanderpump Villa is slated to premiere on April 1st on Hulu.