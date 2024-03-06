Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Fourth Child with Jaron Varsano - Name & First Photo Revealed!

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are parents to a fourth baby girl!

The 38-year-old Wonder Woman star revealed the news in an Instagram post.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gal posted, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gal added, “Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️.”

Gal and Jaron are parents to three other daughters: Alma, who was born in 2011, Maya, who was born in 2017 and Daniella, who was born in 2021.

You can see Ori‘s first photo with her mom below!

Find out the rumors about if Gal will be returning as Wonder Woman in future DC projects.