'Beat Shazam' Season 7 - 2 Stars Out, 2 Stars Returning!

Beat Shazam is back!

The hit Fox music-based game show will return for Season 7 on May 28, the network confirmed.

During the game, teams of two players race to identify songs by sound in hopes of winning up to $1 million. Whoever wins the most money gets to play the final round against Shazam, the show’s computer.

This time around, there are two stars stepping away from the show, and two stars returning.

